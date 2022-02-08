Teen arrested in shooting death of a 17-year-old on Sunday in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Police representatives with the Sarasota Police Department confirm they have made an arrest in connection to the death of a teenager over the weekend.

SPD Sgt. Comac confirms the police department in coordination with the Tampa Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting incident that claimed the life of a 17-year-old on Sunday in the 2200 block of Palmadelia Avenue.

Police tell ABC7 they’re still looking for another suspect in connection to the shooting, a 16-year-old boy from Bradenton.

On Sunday afternoon police responded to Palmadelia Avenue for reports of shots fired. On Monday morning police confirmed three minors had been shot. A 17-year-old, an 8-year-old and the 17-year-old that passed away. Sgt. Comac confirms the other two children have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

A 16-year-old girl from Tampa was arrested and is facing charges of homicide and multiple counts of attempted homicide. Police say the teenager that is being sought out as well in connection to the shooting is also facing the same charges.

We’re awaiting more information on the situation and have requested photos of the two teenagers accused of doing the shooting.

If you have any information on the situation you’re asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.

