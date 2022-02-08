Mote’s manatees make their Super Bowl predictions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re one of the 31 million people expected to place a bet on this weekend’s Super Bowl, you may be wanting to know what the experts are saying.

Two noted local prognosticators announced their picks Tuesday morning. Buffett and Hugh, resident manatees at Mote Aquarium, were in agreement, defying current oddsmakers and picking the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

Tuesday was the 14th time Hugh and Buffett have made official picks. Buffett’s record is 11-2; Hugh, perhaps more of a baseball fan, has a 6-7 record.

Using whistles and visual cues, the manatees were called over in turn to two squares attached to a rod lowered inside the water. Buffett immediately pushed his nose against the square with the Bengals logo.

Hugh was a bit indecisive, but after a few minutes, aquarium staff decided he was going with the Bengals, too.

Stephannie Kettle, public relations manager for Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, says the exercise is similar to training staffers do with the animals every day. “We’re able to use that in training behaviors when we need them to go into a stretcher so we can get their weight; or to go over to a vet for care.”

As of Tuesday, Vegas oddsmakers have the Rams as a 4.5-point favorite to win.

