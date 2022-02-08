Manatee EMS celebrating 50 years in service

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee EMS is celebrating half a century of operation this year. Back in 1972 Manatee commissioners started the Emergency Medical Services in the county. What was once a small town operation turned into so much more.

“They put together an EMS advisory board. That advisory board hired the first public safety director,” said Larry Luh the Manatee EMS assistant chief of operations.

Charge paramedic and training officer Jimmie Hamrick has been at Manatee EMS for 24 years. His dad was a part of the original crew in 1972 and served more than three decades.

“Brings a sense of pride, sense of duty and as I said the community that I grew up in to be able to give back and serve and help the citizens that’s pretty special for me,” said.” Hamrick.

Dozens of paramedics through the years have selflessly given back to the ever growing community.

“It continues to amaze me every day how EMS continues to grow and change with the population and the times,” said Manatee Emergency Services Director, Jacob Saur.

From the 1970s to now advancements in technology has made life better for the hard working men and women in EMS.

“We didn’t have all the computer technology we have today so we did everything by pencil. And you know different scales to measure measurements. And we have changed immensely not only in the growth of Manatee County citizens and those who visit us but in our call volume,” said Luh.

Luh has been on board at Manatee EMS since the 80s.

“What we do is the same on Anna Maria Island, as Myakka City and everything in between. We perform that same level of service throughout this county seamlessly,” said Luh.

They aim to do it for many decades to come. The crews will get honor coins later this year and pins next month in celebration of half a century.

