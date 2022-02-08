Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee EMS celebrating 50 years in service

Manatee Emergency Medical Services has been running for 50 years.
Manatee Emergency Medical Services has been running for 50 years.(wwsb)
By Daniela Hurtado
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee EMS is celebrating half a century of operation this year. Back in 1972 Manatee commissioners started the Emergency Medical Services in the county. What was once a small town operation turned into so much more.

“They put together an EMS advisory board. That advisory board hired the first public safety director,” said Larry Luh the Manatee EMS assistant chief of operations.

Charge paramedic and training officer Jimmie Hamrick has been at Manatee EMS for 24 years. His dad was a part of the original crew in 1972 and served more than three decades.

“Brings a sense of pride, sense of duty and as I said the community that I grew up in to be able to give back and serve and help the citizens that’s pretty special for me,” said.” Hamrick.

Dozens of paramedics through the years have selflessly given back to the ever growing community.

“It continues to amaze me every day how EMS continues to grow and change with the population and the times,” said Manatee Emergency Services Director, Jacob Saur.

From the 1970s to now advancements in technology has made life better for the hard working men and women in EMS.

“We didn’t have all the computer technology we have today so we did everything by pencil. And you know different scales to measure measurements. And we have changed immensely not only in the growth of Manatee County citizens and those who visit us but in our call volume,” said Luh.

Luh has been on board at Manatee EMS since the 80s.

“What we do is the same on Anna Maria Island, as Myakka City and everything in between. We perform that same level of service throughout this county seamlessly,” said Luh.

They aim to do it for many decades to come. The crews will get honor coins later this year and pins next month in celebration of half a century.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota
Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
Teen arrested in shooting death of a 17-year-old on Sunday in Newtown
Woman injured after collision with deer on State Road 70
Two on motorcycle die in Port Charlotte crash

Latest News

All-terrain chairs making a difference for the disabled.
Motorized all-terrain chair giving disabled access to hard-to-reach places
Michelob ULTRA Takes the Super Bowl LVI Stage with Three New Commercials, to Remind America...
Super Bowl ads aim to comfort and connect
NPFD had to extricate 2 people from the crash.
Three patients transported following crash in North Port
Two on motorcycle die in Port Charlotte crash