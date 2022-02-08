Advertise With Us
Frontier, Spirit merger could mean more flights through SRQ Airport

ABC7 spoke to airport management who tell us the merger is exciting news not just nationally, but locally too.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Frontier and Spirit Airlines are uniting to make the fifth biggest airline in the world, and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is expecting passengers to reap some benefits from the move.

Management at the airport spoke to ABC7 saying mergers like this are rare in the industry.

“To see this merger is kind of exciting for people in this industry to see,” Mark Stuckey, the executive vice president and chief of staff at SRQ airport, said. “I think for our airport it’s a great opportunity to get another carrier operating out of our terminal.”

So, what does that mean for passengers? Well, Stuckey expects to see more Frontier flights leaving from Sarasota.

Right now, Frontier can take residents to two to four cities depending on the season. So, there’s a lot of room to add more.

“The good thing is with all the growth we’ve had, they can use the Frontier ticket counter and gate use that’s already being occupied here by Frontier,” he said. “And it should work out real well. We’re very excited.”

On top of that, Stuckey thinks the merger could also lead to cheaper ticket prices.

The airlines themselves are certainly advertising the team up as a win for consumers.

The Frontier-Spirit announcement promises a billion dollars in consumer savings. The companies say there’s another 350 planes on order and all of them are meant for low-fare flights.

