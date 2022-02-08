Clouds and rain expected for Tuesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get out the umbrellas you are going to need them on Tuesday. A storm system will bring a really good chance for mainly showers light to moderate most of the time with some heavy rain occasionally on Tuesday across the area.

It will be a raw Florida winter day with highs only in the low to mid 60s with winds out of the NNE at 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day. The rain chance is at 80% by late morning and that continues through the evening hours. The rain will be on again and off again through the afternoon. Could be tricky for your commute home especially.

Rain showers expected at anytime during the day through the evening (WWSB)

Tuesday night look for showers again as another little piece of energy moves through the area. We are not anticipating anything too rough and very little chance for lightning. The rain chance overnight on Tuesday is at 60%. Total rainfall amounts are expected to be about a half inch to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see a little more than this. This is much needed rainfall for the area as we are down some 3 inches for the year thus far.

Wednesday morning look for some clouds and even a few showers around sunrise with some clearing later in the day as drier air begins to settle in. We will see partly cloudy skies by noon with a high of 65 degrees.

Thursday will start off chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s there will be plenty of sunshine through the day with a high around 68 degrees.

Friday looks to be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and a high around 74 degrees. Saturday should be another nice day with a high around 75.

Sunday a weak frontal system moves in again bringing some clouds and a chance for a few showers. It will be a little cooler with a high around 70 degrees. The rain chance on Sunday is at 30%.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.