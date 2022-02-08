Charlotte County Sheriff hoping someone recognizes bike thief

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County hope someone recognizes an individual who went into a home in Englewood and rode off on a bike that wasn’t theirs.

The subject entered an open garage in broad daylight on Jan. 13. Deputies have posted surveillance video of the person. They are hoping someone will recognize them or possibly know the location of the stolen bike (a blue and black “Diamondback”).

You can contact the CCSO non-emergency number (941) 639-0013 or send us a tip through Facebook the department’s free mobile app.

