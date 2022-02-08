Bradenton Area River Regatta to return to Manatee County this weekend

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After being cancelled due to COVID-19, the Bradenton Area River Regatta will returns to the banks of Manatee River Saturday, Feb. 12.

After last year’s absence, Mayors Gene Brown and Shirley Groover Bryant, the Bradenton City Council and Palmetto City Commission unanimously approved the return of the popular River Regatta along the Bradenton and Palmetto shorelines. The event is free and will feature family-fun events on land and water.

“The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to our beautiful shorelines this week, and we cannot be more excited,” said Groover Bryant. “The postponement of the event in 2021 left a definite void and the anticipation has been building for this year’s event for more than a year. We are grateful to have it back.”

“We are so happy for the return of the fabulous Bradenton Area River Regatta,” said Brown. “It has been a long, difficult year and the return of this prestigious event has everyone looking forward to this year’s event.”

Many of the fan-favorite attractions will return, including the featured attraction and marquee event, high-speed racing of the F-2 powerboats. Powerboat Superleague, the oldest and most respected racing circuit in the F-2 division, will rock the Manatee River with powerful and agile watercrafts for the largest single-day racing event on the APBA Circuit.

New to this year’s Regatta are the dynamic racing class called SST-45 “Formula Lights.” These nimble but powerful vessels are smaller and lighter watercraft than the Formula-2 big boys, but they are nearly as loud, and just as entertaining. At roughly 12-feet long and 700 pounds, the 45-footers get their nickname, “Formula Lights,” by navigating their stealthy frames with superior skill, while hitting speeds of 70 mph. Regatta fans have a front row seat to it all.

In addition to the powerboat racing, returning to the waves of the Manatee in 2022 is World Flyboard Champion Kristen “The Destroyer” Smoyer, who will entertain spectators throughout the day with her incredible and improbable stunts that have garnered her world-wide accolades.

A variety of other activities and interactive fun are available on both sides of the River at the Bradenton River Walk and Palmetto River Park area. On the River Walk Main Lawn, the Pittsburgh Pirates/Bradenton Marauders-sponsored Family Fun Zones has a cornucopia of activities including interactive sports fun and face painters; pitching machine and corn-hole pitch; and Hernando De Soto Historical Society food festival featuring an assortment of Bradenton Area’s finest cuisine. At the Palmetto Riverside Park, families can enjoy an expo area sponsored by the U.S. Army and The National Guard and many top local food vendors.

Kicking off the festivities is the De Soto Little Anglers Fishing Derby at Palmetto Fishing Pier.

