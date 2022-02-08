19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday evening and his female passenger is in critical condition after a crash in Port Charlotte, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling west in the right lane of State Road 776 at about 6:15 p.m. At the same time, a pickup truck traveling east on State Road 776 was in the left turn lane at Toledo Blade Boulevard.

Troopers say the truck attempted to make a left turn, driving in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Highway Patrol said.

A 21-year-old female passenger in the pickup was seriously injured, while the driver, a 44-year-old Port Charlotte man, suffered only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

