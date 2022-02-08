Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday evening and his female passenger is in critical condition after a crash in Port Charlotte, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling west in the right lane of State Road 776 at about 6:15 p.m. At the same time, a pickup truck traveling east on State Road 776 was in the left turn lane at Toledo Blade Boulevard.

Troopers say the truck attempted to make a left turn, driving in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Highway Patrol said.

A 21-year-old female passenger in the pickup was seriously injured, while the driver, a 44-year-old Port Charlotte man, suffered only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota
Woman injured after collision with deer on State Road 70
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Researchers got a visit from a dolphin Feb. 7 during the annual seagrass survey.
Seagrass researchers get a visit from a local in Sarasota Bay
Authorities in Charlotte County are trying to identify this man who they say stole a $170...
Pair caught on camera stealing pricey bottle of booze in Englewood

Latest News

John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Widespread showers are in the forecast for most of Suncoast today
ABC7 News at 7pm - February 7, 2022
penalties
School penalties
frontier
SRQ excited for Frontier & Spirit merger