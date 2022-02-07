Woman injured after collision with deer on State Road 70

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 57-year-old Lake Placid woman is in critical condition after her car hit a deer on State Road 70 Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman was driving east on State Road 70, east of Uihlein Road at about 7 p.m. Sunday, when she collided with the deer.

Her car went off the roadway and overturned into a water-filled canal. She was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.