Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman injured after collision with deer on State Road 70

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 57-year-old Lake Placid woman is in critical condition after her car hit a deer on State Road 70 Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman was driving east on State Road 70, east of Uihlein Road at about 7 p.m. Sunday, when she collided with the deer.

Her car went off the roadway and overturned into a water-filled canal. She was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported in north Sarasota
Several Manatee County neighborhoods will be without water Tuesday night
Authorities in Charlotte County are trying to identify this man who they say stole a $170...
Pair caught on camera stealing pricey bottle of booze in Englewood
Ricky Lansford of Sarasota claims a $1 million prize.
Sarasota veteran wins $1 million in Fla. Lottery
MCR Health gives away 10k at-home test kits, N95 masks

Latest News

The Warner's Bayou Boat Ramp
Warner’s Bayou boat ramp renovation planners seek public input
Several Manatee County neighborhoods will be without water Tuesday night
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday February 7
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday February 7
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Becoming sunny today but clouds and rain roll in tomorrow