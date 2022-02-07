Warner’s Bayou boat ramp renovation planners seek public input

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - If you have ideas about how to improve the Warner’s Bayou Boat Ramp, the Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources wants to hear from you.

The county is looking for public input on a plan to renovate and expand the ramp on Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton.

The proposed improvements – designed to help meet the growing needs of boaters as well as preventing sand accumulation on the launch ramp – can be reviewed in a video on the County’s Speak Up Manatee platform.

The main component of this project is a 48-foot extension of the northern dock at the boat ramp. A second component of the project involves the renourishment and stabilization of the adjacent Manatee River shoreline, part of the boat ramp property, using living shoreline components and mangrove plantings as well as oyster bars. These features will stabilize and protect the sand shoreline from erosion while providing valuable habitat for wildlife.

This project is scheduled to begin in early 2023. Effects of any closure are expected to be minimal and will only affect the single-lane launch while leaving the double-lane launch open.

Those who view the video can take part in a special survey to gauge opinions on the development design.

Results from the survey will provide the County with valuable insight to identify areas of improvement and engagement.

For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

