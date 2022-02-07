Advertise With Us
Seagrass researchers get a visit from a local in Sarasota Bay

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You never know who you’ll meet around town.

Sarasota County staff met a flippered friend this morning in Little Sarasota Bay during the 2022 Winter Seagrass Survey.

