Seagrass researchers get a visit from a local in Sarasota Bay
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You never know who you’ll meet around town.
Sarasota County staff met a flippered friend this morning in Little Sarasota Bay during the 2022 Winter Seagrass Survey.
Staff is dolphin-ately collecting seagrass data! 🐬— SarasotaCountyGov (@SRQCountyGov) February 7, 2022
