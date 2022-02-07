Sarasota County elections supervisor urging voters to return vote-by-mail ballots
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is reminding voters who did vote-by-mail ballots in the March 8 school district referendum that the ballots need to be received by no later than 7 p.m. on election night.
“Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted,” said Turner. “The cost to return a ballot by mail for the March 8 referendums is one Forever stamp or $0.58 postage.”
Turner noted that ballots can also be returned to secure drop boxes located inside elections offices in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port as follows:
- Now through Feb. 25: Weekdays only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 26 to Monday, March 7: Daily, including weekends, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 8: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elections offices are located at:
- Terrace Bldg. at 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota
- R.L. Anderson Bldg. at 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Rm. 114 in Venice
- Biscayne Plaza at 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port
There will also be a secure vote-by-mail drop box in the North Sarasota Library during early voting dates and times, which is Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619.
