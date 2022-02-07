Sarasota County elections supervisor urging voters to return vote-by-mail ballots

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is reminding voters who did vote-by-mail ballots in the March 8 school district referendum that the ballots need to be received by no later than 7 p.m. on election night.

“Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted,” said Turner. “The cost to return a ballot by mail for the March 8 referendums is one Forever stamp or $0.58 postage.”

Turner noted that ballots can also be returned to secure drop boxes located inside elections offices in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port as follows:

Now through Feb. 25: Weekdays only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 to Monday, March 7: Daily, including weekends, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elections offices are located at:

Terrace Bldg. at 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota

R.L. Anderson Bldg. at 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Rm. 114 in Venice

Biscayne Plaza at 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port

There will also be a secure vote-by-mail drop box in the North Sarasota Library during early voting dates and times, which is Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619.

