Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County elections supervisor urging voters to return vote-by-mail ballots

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is reminding voters who did vote-by-mail ballots in the March 8 school district referendum that the ballots need to be received by no later than 7 p.m. on election night.

“Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted,” said Turner. “The cost to return a ballot by mail for the March 8 referendums is one Forever stamp or $0.58 postage.”

Turner noted that ballots can also be returned to secure drop boxes located inside elections offices in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port as follows:

  • Now through Feb. 25: Weekdays only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 26 to Monday, March 7: Daily, including weekends, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 8: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elections offices are located at:

  • Terrace Bldg. at 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota
  • R.L. Anderson Bldg. at 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Rm. 114 in Venice
  • Biscayne Plaza at 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port

There will also be a secure vote-by-mail drop box in the North Sarasota Library during early voting dates and times, which is Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota
Several Manatee County neighborhoods will be without water Tuesday night
Authorities in Charlotte County are trying to identify this man who they say stole a $170...
Pair caught on camera stealing pricey bottle of booze in Englewood
Woman injured after collision with deer on State Road 70
Ricky Lansford of Sarasota claims a $1 million prize.
Sarasota veteran wins $1 million in Fla. Lottery

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Manatee schools COVID-19 testing site at Marble Park will stay open after all
Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota