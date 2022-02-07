Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Medical, fire, and police officials respond to the scene of a shooting in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities have responded to gunshots near 22nd Street and Palmadelia avenue in Sarasota.

Medical, fire and police officials were on the scene and are currently investigating what happened. Residents in the area tell us they heard gunfire right before 4:30 p.m.

Right now, it is unknown if there are any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation, any new information will be updated here.

