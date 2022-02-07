Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Hillsborough deputy justified in fatal shooting, authorities say

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting an 88-year-old man in his home in December, the state attorney’s office announced today.

The deputy fatally shot Ronald Edward Ehrich Dec. 7 while checking on his welfare. The incident, caught on body camera video, shows the deputy repeatedly identifying herself and ordering him to put down his gun, firing only after he threatened to shoot her and then moved close to where she was taking cover.

“Following an extensive review, our office has concluded that a deputy from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was justified in her use of deadly force,” the Hillsborough County state attorney’s office said in a news release.

“This incident proves that the deputy reasonably believed she was in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm when she used deadly force. She also did not have a duty to retreat.

“These findings satisfy Florida Statutes 776.012 and 776.05 and, therefore, under Florida law, the use of deadly force is justified. Accordingly, there is no legal basis for criminal charges against the deputy.”

The deputy, who was identified at the time of the shooting, has requested anonymity under Marsy’s Law.

The neighbor had called the sheriff’s office early Tuesday, concerned because she had not seen Ehrich for at least two days, and had noticed his garage door was open, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

In the video, the deputy repeatedly identifies herself as she makes her way through the home, saying “sheriff’s office” as she knocks on walls and doors. Once upstairs, she opened doors to bedrooms until Ehrich finally answers from behind a closed door.

She apparently sees he’s armed, and takes cover at the far end of the hallway as she calls for backup.

“Come out into the open and sit down or I’ll blow you right out of the ...” Elrich was heard saying on the video.

Then Castillo says, “Sir, I don’t want to do this. Please put the gun down.”

She backs into a bedroom, continuing to plead with Elrich to put the gun down.

Elrich advances toward the deputy when she finally fires as he moves within a few steps of her, and then announces “shots fired ... subject’s down” through her radio.

Elrich was armed but didn’t fire his weapon, the sheriff said.

“I don’t know what more she could have done,” the sheriff said. “This is tragic ... No other way to put it.”

