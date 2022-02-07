Advertise With Us
Giving Hunger the Blues returns to stock food pantries in Sarasota

(WWSB)
By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota is rocking out this weekend.

The Giving Hunger the Blues musical festival is returning for its 24th year. The Jazz Club of Sarasota alongside the Mayors Feed the Hungry program are partnering again to raise as much as they can to put food on the table for people who need extra help.

Although you may not see it day to day, hunger is a real issue in Sarasota.

Sarasota is a wealthy area, but the pandemic has pushed many families to the breaking point.

The executive director of the mayors feed the hungry program said hunger is affecting more and more people who have lost jobs or income because of the pandemic.

So much so, it’s tough for food pantries to keep up.

“Our food pantries are just overwhelmed with people right now,” Scott Biehler, the executive director of Mayors Feed the Hungry, said. “The effects of COVID, there’s so many people are still out of work or at home taking care of loved ones that our food pantries are just lined up before we even open.”

Biehler said when pantries open up at 9 a.m., it’s unlikely that there will be any food left by noon.

However, the money raised at the festival will take the edge off.

The proceeds are going toward food gift cards that will be passed on to food banks. Plus, guests are bringing in canned food items that will go straight to pantries.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to buy 1,000 gift cards.

The Giving Hunger the Blues music festival plans to return to Sarasota around this time next year.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

