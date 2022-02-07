Becoming sunny today but clouds and rain roll in tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will start the day off with lots of clouds but, soon after dawn, the clouds will give way to increasing sunshine. Most of today will be cool but lovely, with blue skied and dry weather in the 60′s.

But the sunshine will not last and tonight the skies will cloud up again. In something of a repeat of the weather we had several weekends ago, tomorrow is shaping up to be a cloudy, cool and rainy day for the Suncoast.

A low pressure area along the Atlantic coast will develop and pull a front across the state. Then an area of low pressure will form on that front and scoot across Florida. That will create a layer of moist air that slowly rises above cooler surface air. That combination will bring persistent cloud cover tomorrow with intermittent showers in cool air.

However, the gray skies will turn sunny by Wednesday afternoon and bring several days of sunshine and mild temperatures

