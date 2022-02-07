Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Becoming sunny today but clouds and rain roll in tomorrow

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will start the day off with lots of clouds but, soon after dawn, the clouds will give way to increasing sunshine. Most of today will be cool but lovely, with blue skied and dry weather in the 60′s.

But the sunshine will not last and tonight the skies will cloud up again. In something of a repeat of the weather we had several weekends ago, tomorrow is shaping up to be a cloudy, cool and rainy day for the Suncoast.

A low pressure area along the Atlantic coast will develop and pull a front across the state. Then an area of low pressure will form on that front and scoot across Florida. That will create a layer of moist air that slowly rises above cooler surface air. That combination will bring persistent cloud cover tomorrow with intermittent showers in cool air.

However, the gray skies will turn sunny by Wednesday afternoon and bring several days of sunshine and mild temperatures

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported in north Sarasota
Several Manatee County subdivisions will be without water next week
Authorities in Charlotte County are trying to identify this man who they say stole a $170...
Pair caught on camera stealing pricey bottle of booze in Englewood
Ricky Lansford of Sarasota claims a $1 million prize.
Sarasota veteran wins $1 million in Fla. Lottery
MCR Health gives away 10k at-home test kits, N95 masks

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - February 6, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - February 6, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - February 5, 2022
fire
Boat fire raises safety concerns