MCR Health gives away 10k at-home test kits, N95 masks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - MCR Health spent Saturday morning giving away 10,000 at-home COVID test kits and masks in Manatee County. It’s an effort to help tamp down the virus’ spread by equipping residents with the protection they need.

The drive-thru events were held at the East Manatee Health and Wellness Center in Bradenton as well as the Community Care Family Healthcare Center in Arcadia.

Dozens of families took them up on it, each of them accepting four kits and three masks at the drive-thru events. The staff also took the time to pass on educational materials to remind people that prevention is still worthwhile at this stage of the pandemic.

“To still use the precautions, wearing your N95s, completing hand hygiene, and also testing and staying at home and quarantining if you’re sick,” Keturah Hayes, the senior director of accreditation and clinical operations at MCR, said.

The giveaway is good timing for families like the Wulczaks. They talked to ABC7 coming out of the drive-thru, saying they’ve been driving around to store after store after store looking for N95s, but coming up short each time.

”It was almost like they weren’t sure about the masks, when they were going to get them,” Carol Wulczaks said.

Others are more keen on the test kits. Some were happy to get their hands on a quick option, especially after we saw massive lines at testing centers when demand for testing spiked last month. MCR Health plans on hosting more giveaways like this one in the future. However, if you didn’t make it to Saturday’s event, there’s still several places to get a free COVID test.

Below are the locations in Manatee County where free tests are available each day:

Bradenton Area Convention Center at 1 Haben Boulevard Palmetto, FL 34221. Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Free Testing Site at1301 8th Ave W Bradenton, FL 34205. Hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

