Gulf Coast Games qualifier event at Nathan Benderson Park

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, a 2022 Gulf Coast Games for Life event occurred at Nathan Benderson Park.

The event served as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games, which aims to encourage and promote healthy lifestyles, and give seniors the opportunity to compete in sporting events.

“I think it’s important for people who are over 50 to realize they can still be competitive,” said Mandy Boyers, who participated in today’s event.

Sunday’s NBP qualifier included coastal rowing, Olympic-style rowing, sit-on-top recreational kayaking, and stand-up paddle boarding. 5 people competed in the games.

