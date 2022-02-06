Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cooler Sunday, showers Tuesday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clouds linger on the Suncoast Sunday with isolated small showers, especially in the morning. Saturday’s “rain” was so light it wasn’t measurable in most cities. East Bradenton, Myakka City and Nokomis reported an exciting 0.01″ Saturday. No big changes for Sunday, but Monday could bring a little more sunshine. Tuesday our next rain-maker moves in with mainly light showers developing. No signs of severe weather for Tuesday, but rain is likely to be more widespread. Cool temps continue after Tuesday’s rain, followed by a warm-up back toward 70 for next weekend. It’s never too early to look at the weekend!

Most of the country is quiet for the coming week. No “Snowpocalypse”, no “Snowmaggedon” to make headlines as we get closer to Valentine’s Day!

