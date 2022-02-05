Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota helps residents dispose of hazardous waste at community disposal event

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the City of Sarasota and Sarasota County hosted a household hazardous waste collection event from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The event was hosted at Payne Park and accepted items such as glues and adhesive, cleaners, electronics, mercury, motor oil, and vehicle batteries.

Certain items were not accepted at the collection event, including ammunition, fireworks, medicines, needles, and radioactive materials.

For safety precautions, residents were asked to place the disposable items in their vehicle trunk, stay in their vehicle, and allow staff to unload the materials. The event was only open to City of Sarasota and Sarasota County residents, and proof of residency could be requested at any time during the event. The disposal event was free of charge.

For a resource on how to dispose of hazardous waste, the County offers a detailed listing here.

