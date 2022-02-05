Cooler weekend, even cooler next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a week! Frost to start, near record heat in the 80s Thursday and Friday. Now we return to our regularly scheduled temps, near 70 over the weekend. We’re tracking one cold front for the weekend cool down. But only a few isolated showers with the weekend clouds. There is a second front for Tuesday with a better chance for showers and even cooler air. Cooler meaning 60s for highs most of the week.

We’re still much warmer than most of the US today, at least the northeast gets to clear out from the latest snow and ice.

Highs (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.