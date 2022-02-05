Advertise With Us
Cold front moves in for the weekend

Another cold front Tuesday
Gators enjoying 80 degree temperatures but some cooler weather moving in
Gators enjoying 80 degree temperatures but some cooler weather moving in(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go again colder air to move in on Saturday but thankfully it won’t be as cold as last weekend’s big chill when highs were only in the 50s.

We will see fog roll in overnight and then mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout much of the day on Saturday. There is a 40% chance for showers mainly in the morning and then that tapers off to 20% for the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be brisk out of the north at 10-20 mph during the morning but coming down just a little in the afternoon.

Chance for some early morning showers on Saturday
Saturday evening expect mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower or two. The rain chance is at 20%. Temperatures will be cool through the evening falling into the low 60s by 9 p.m.

Sunday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid 50s and a NE wind at 10 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies most of the day with some breaks coming occasionally during the afternoon. The high on Sunday will be right around 70 which is a few degrees below average for this time of year. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower as well.

Monday is looking good with partly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees. Tuesday another storm system develops in the Gulf and bring more clouds than sun for Tuesday along with a chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. The high on will be cool into the mid 60s and winds will pick up.

Wednesday look for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few showers and a high only in the mid 60s once again. Low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 50s.

A slight cool down for the next 7 days
Thursday we will warm up a little but still below average. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day. We will see partly cloudy skies and a high around 68 degrees.

Friday it stays cool with a high right around 70 once again under partly cloudy skies.

