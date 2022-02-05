Boat fire in Cortez raises safety concerns for marina property

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - A recent boat fire at Parrot Cove Marina in Cortez became a big challenge for the West Manatee Fire Rescue District crew. Fire officials say the fire hydrant was far away making it more difficult to fight this fire.

“One of the things we preach repeatedly is without water we can’t do our job,” said Captain Tyler MacDonald with West Manatee Fire Rescue District.

The fire marshal says the hydrant was more than 1000 feet away. It should be within 100 feet away from the fire department connection. The boat was a total loss. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“It’s not just a matter of inconvenience where you have to drag 1,100 feet of hose as opposed to 200, it’s a matter of time,” said Rodney Kwiatkowski, Fire Marshal for West Manatee Fire Rescue District. “Time is essential in cases like this, so if I don’t have the water supply I need, it takes me five extra minutes, that can be the difference between a complete loss and not.”

A big concern is that in addition to the marina, there are mobile homes, single-family homes, and apartments on the property.

“You want services in any neighborhood,” said Lael Engstrom, a Parrot Cove Marina visitor. “Your community doesn’t want to feel like they’re in danger of losing a home when it can be an easy fix.”

Kwiatkowski says he’s going to continue to work closely with the property owner to help solve this issue.

“The stakeholders, the county, the fire department, representatives from those communities need to sit down and look at the options,” said Kwiatkowski. “There needs to be compliance, there needs to be infrastructure installed, more fire hydrants installed.”

The property owner says he is compliant with Manatee County as well as with the fire department.

