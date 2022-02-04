Winter weather across U.S. affecting flights at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new winter storm hammering most of the nation Friday continues to affect arrivals and departures at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

A check of the arrival and departure boards at SRQ at 8:45 a.m. Friday show at least four departing and four arriving flights being canceled, affecting travel to Indianapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh and New York. Other flights to and from Washington, D.C. are delayed at least one hour.

A major winter storm that already cut electric power to about 350,000 homes and businesses from Texas to the Ohio Valley was set to leave Pennsylvania and New England glazed in ice and smothered in snow Friday, forecasters said.

The storm disrupted flights at major hubs in the U.S. on Friday morning, including airports in New York City, Boston and Dallas.

People traveling or expecting visitors today are advised to check with their airlines frequently to keep abreast of changes in schedules.

