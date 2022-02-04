Wallenda, others inducted into Circus Ring of Fame Foundation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announced its 2022 inductees.

“The average circus artist’s performance is six minutes yet it takes them a lifetime of practice to perfect their routines,” said Bill Powell, Chair of the Circus Ring of Fame Foundation. “We wanted to capture the spirit of their efforts to eventually achieve the highest of recognition in circus arts and culture by being inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame.”

A ceremony will be held at the Circus Sarasota Tent located at Nathan Benderson Park Regatta Center. The program will start at 4:30 pm. Tickets are free and available here.

The 2022 Circus Ring of Fame inductees are:

Galaxy Girl, Tina Winn – Seventh generation extreme aerialist who performs dazzling gymnastic routines at heights of up to 130 feet in the air. Tina Winn has been performing for multiple decades and began her training in the circus arts as a child with her family.

Nik Wallenda, King of the High Wire has crisscrossed the globe with never-before-seen death-defying acts. As a direct descendent of the original Wallenda troupe headed by patriarch Karl Wallenda, Nik carries on multiple decades of family tradition of spectacular aerial artistry and death-defying thrills.

George Carden – Prominent multi-decade circus producer headquartered in Missouri who has raised millions of dollars for charitable causes through the work of his circus and sponsoring organizations.

Willie Edelston – As the 1941 National YMCA Ring Champion, Willie Edelston had a love for performing. He signed with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as a trapeze artist and continued this work for multiple decades on numerous shows. For more than 50 years, Willie volunteered at the Sailor Circus. Hundreds of students have benefited from his coaching. He taught flying trapeze, rings, tumbling, and hand balancing.

The Richter/Casselly Families – Two of Europe’s premiere multi-generational circus families are best known for their incredible artistic productions. The Richter/Casselly families began performing as young children. They have won multiple awards at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival, Budapest Circus Festival and many others.

The Advance Professionals – A first ever class induction honoring the group responsible for the business of the show. Within the group, four areas of expertise are being honored: tour booking, press relations, promotion, and creative advertising.

The new inductees to the Circus Ring of Fame will join the 150 honored since 1987. All of those recognized made a significant contribution to the art and culture of the circus. The bronze plaques and wheels reside permanently on St. Armands Circle.

