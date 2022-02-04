Advertise With Us
USDA to update school meal nutrition standards

The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains for school meals.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The Biden Administration is working to make school lunches healthier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing new nutrition standards for milk, whole grains and sodium in school meals.

Schools will be allowed to offer flavored low-fat one percent milk and 80% of grains must be whole grain rich.

Sodium limits are also being lowered. They’re going down 10%, starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The USDA points out these changes are transitional, to help schools recover from COVID-19 and supply chain challenges.

The agency plans to develop more long-term standards for the 2024-2025 school year.

The last major update to school nutrition standards came in 2012.

