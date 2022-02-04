Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. ESPN Films announced Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for EPSPN on Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.

ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Although the NFL has encouraged teams to look at Kaepernick, he has yet to receive another pro contract.

No title or release date for the docu-series was announced.

Lee directed the 2009 film, “Kobe Doin’ Work,” on Lakers great Kobe Bryant. That film examined Bryant’s work ethic and basketball prowess through a single Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Hospital planned for Parrish.
Hospital and assisted living facility to be built in Parrish, community has experienced enormous growth
Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.
Officials identify body found in Port Charlotte community
Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Search warrant uncovers fentanyl and ammunition in child’s bedroom
Ellenton man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison for defrauding bank

Latest News

Police arrested demonstrators who protested the release of convicted murderer and former...
Protests erupt as Jason Van Dyke is released from prison
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota AG to join investigation into Amir Locke shooting
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs; US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 in January
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
View of the Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, (The Lift), in Rotterdam, Netherlands,...
Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge