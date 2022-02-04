Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Several Manatee County subdivisions will be without water next week

(pxhere)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four Manatee County neighborhoods will see their water shut-off Tuesday Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These neighborhoods will also be under a boil water notice.

Manatee County Utilities Department needs to shut off the water to replace a valve. in the subdivisions of Terra Siesta, Creekside Oaks, Whitney Meadows and the residents along Eerie Rd. from the 4480-block to 4905.

After the water is turned back on, these residents will be under a precautionary boil water notice. The water must be tested and come back at safe levels before the boil notice is lifted.

If residents have any questions about their water or the upcoming boil notice, they can call 941-792-8811 ext: 5268 or 5216 between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.
Officials identify body found in Port Charlotte community
Hospital planned for Parrish.
Hospital and assisted living facility to be built in Parrish, community has experienced enormous growth
Ellenton man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison for defrauding bank
Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Search warrant uncovers fentanyl and ammunition in child’s bedroom

Latest News

2022 Circus Ring of Fame
Wallenda, others inducted into Circus Ring of Fame Foundation
Littles is charged with revamping the Tornadoes football team coming after a dismal losing...
Booker High School welcomes Scottie Littles as new head football coach
Florida assessing damage to crops caused by January freeze
Authorities in Charlotte County are trying to identify this man who they say stole a $170...
Pair caught on camera stealing pricey bottle of booze in Englewood