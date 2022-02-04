Several Manatee County subdivisions will be without water next week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four Manatee County neighborhoods will see their water shut-off Tuesday Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These neighborhoods will also be under a boil water notice.

Manatee County Utilities Department needs to shut off the water to replace a valve. in the subdivisions of Terra Siesta, Creekside Oaks, Whitney Meadows and the residents along Eerie Rd. from the 4480-block to 4905.

After the water is turned back on, these residents will be under a precautionary boil water notice. The water must be tested and come back at safe levels before the boil notice is lifted.

If residents have any questions about their water or the upcoming boil notice, they can call 941-792-8811 ext: 5268 or 5216 between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

