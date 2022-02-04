Sarasota veteran wins $1 million in Fla. Lottery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man claimed a $1 million prize from a lottery scratch off.

Ricky Lansford, 68, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Lansford purchased d his winning ticket from Shell Gas Station, located at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.