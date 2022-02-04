Pair caught on camera stealing pricey bottle of booze in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County are looking for a man they say walked out of an Englewood liquor store with an expensive bottle of rare whisky and drove off in a Lexus SUV.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the man was caught on surveillance video at The Liquor Depot on McCall Road stealing a bottle of 18-year-old Crown Royal “extra rare” whisky worth $169.99.

Deputies say a female accomplice made a purchase, distracting the clerk, while the male left the store. The pair left in a silver Lexus.

If you have any information about the suspects, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013. Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.