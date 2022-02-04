Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
New bill would make it illegal to protest outside of someone’s home in Florida

New bill would make protests outside of people's homes illegal.
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - If the Unlawful Assemblies bill becomes law, then protests like those that took place in front of the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents would be illegal. The bill was just unanimously approved by the Florida State Senate Judiciary Committee.

“People do have the right to protest I guess, but everyone does deserve their privacy,” said Preston, a North Port resident.

“There’s already a lot going on, I feel like the protests and people standing outside with signs adds to it and stresses them out,” said Angie, a North Port resident.

Another Sarasota County incident where anti-mask protestors stood in front of the home of school board member Shirley Brown, helped get the ball rolling for this bill. State Senator Jim Boyd from Manatee County is a co-sponsor of the bill.

“I think what this bill does is protect your private domain,” said Boyd. “You ought to be able to go and enjoy peace and tranquility with your family and your neighborhood.”

Those who violate this bill would face 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. It’s getting a lot of mixed reactions.

“Government is supposed to be for the people, not to control the people,” said Martin Hyde, a candidate for Florida’s 16th Congressional district. “And I don’t see any evidence where this is a requirement or something the people are generally looking for.”

This bill still does have a long way to go. It has to pass at least another committee as well as the Florida House and Senate before it makes its way to the governor’s desk.

