17-year-old arrested in Palmetto for pointing laser at sheriff’s helicopter

UPDATED at 11 a.m. with age of suspect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Palmetto and charged with shining a pocket laser at a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Wednesday night.

At about 7:40 p.m. a sheriff’s helicopter was on routine patrol when the pilot saw a green laser pointer being pointed at the aircraft.

Video taken from the helicopter shows the laser repeatedly flashing at the aircraft. The pilot, using the chopper’s Forward Looking Infrared camera, pinpointed the source -- an individual in the Oakridge Apartments on 13th Street West.

Palmetto Police were contacted and responded to the residence. Police say the teen admitted to be in possession of a laser pointer and had pointed it’s beam at the helicopter.

Police called the boy’s parents who soon arrived at the home. The teen was arrested and transported to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center and charged with a felony, pointing a laser light at driver or pilot.

