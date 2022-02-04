Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in Palmetto for pointing laser at sheriff’s helicopter

Juvenile arrested in Palmetto after pointing a laser at a sheriff's helicopter
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED at 11 a.m. with age of suspect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Palmetto and charged with shining a pocket laser at a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Wednesday night.

At about 7:40 p.m. a sheriff’s helicopter was on routine patrol when the pilot saw a green laser pointer being pointed at the aircraft.

Video taken from the helicopter shows the laser repeatedly flashing at the aircraft. The pilot, using the chopper’s Forward Looking Infrared camera, pinpointed the source -- an individual in the Oakridge Apartments on 13th Street West.

Palmetto Police were contacted and responded to the residence. Police say the teen admitted to be in possession of a laser pointer and had pointed it’s beam at the helicopter.

Police called the boy’s parents who soon arrived at the home. The teen was arrested and transported to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center and charged with a felony, pointing a laser light at driver or pilot.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Hospital planned for Parrish.
Hospital and assisted living facility to be built in Parrish, community has experienced enormous growth
Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.
Officials identify body found in Port Charlotte community
Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Search warrant uncovers fentanyl and ammunition in child’s bedroom
Ellenton man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison for defrauding bank

Latest News

Ricky Lansford of Sarasota claims a $1 million prize.
Sarasota veteran wins $1 million in Fla. Lottery
SRQ Airport Police Chief under investigation.
Winter weather across U.S. affecting flights at SRQ
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Cooler air about to move in for the weekend
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 4
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 4