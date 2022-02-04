Advertise With Us
Florida assessing damage to crops caused by January freeze

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is assessing the impact recent freezing temperatures had on the state’s agricultural industry.

The agency activated a survey on Friday that will be used to gather data and evaluate resources that affected businesses may need to recover from the freeze that occurred during the last weekend in January.

“The agriculture business in Florida is an integral part of the state’s economy, and we are going to do everything we can to help the farmers who were impacted by freezing temperatures this past weekend,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release.

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said the survey can be found at FloridaDisaster.biz.

The governor issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the following 30 counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

