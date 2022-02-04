Cooler air about to move in for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The lifespan of the winter storm that brought snow, ice, and severe weather to the country, happens today as the storm moves into the Atlantic.

The tail end of the storm will move into Florida with rain showers but no severe weather or blasts of Arctic air. What we will see is the high temperatures return to near average or slightly below for the week ahead.

As the front moves in tonight, the clouds will thicken and, after midnight, a few sprinkles and a shower or two will move in. The ground may well be wet when you wake up Saturday morning and a small chance for showers will linger through the day. Expect cloudy skies most of the day.

Sunday will be drier but still cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and hold there for most of the week. Just as we try to warm a bit, into the low 70s, on Tuesday another front will drop the temperatures into the 60s again and keep it cool by the end of the next work week.

