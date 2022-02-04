Cold front to bring changes for weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While half of the nation is under some sort of watch or warning here in Florida the weather is fine. In fact warm with the high temperature at Sarasota/Bradenton airport topped out at 84 degrees just one degree of tying a record warm high. Winds will stay out of the southeast to south on Friday and that will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Chance for a few showers on Saturday (WWSB)

Friday night we will see increasing cloudiness in advance of a weakening cold front that will be approaching on Saturday morning. The front will bring mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a chance for a few showers through the day. There is also a possibility of some fog rolling in overnight. The rain chance is at 30%. It will be cooler as well with a high in the mid to upper 60s due to the winds veering to the north and the increased cloud cover.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies at times with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s to start the day. High temperatures will top out into the upper 60s by the early afternoon. The rain chance on Sunday is at 20% for a few passing showers.

Monday we clear out a bit but it remains kind of cool with a high near 70 degrees.

Some cooler weather will move in after Friday (WWSB)

Tuesday another storm system will move in bringing a better chance for some showers through the day. The rain chance jumps up to 50% on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. The high on Tuesday will only be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday it stays cool with a high in the mid to upper 60s and clouds stick around along with a 20% chance for a few showers.

