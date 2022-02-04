Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Hospital planned for Parrish.
Hospital and assisted living facility to be built in Parrish, community has experienced enormous growth
Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.
Officials identify body found in Port Charlotte community
Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Search warrant uncovers fentanyl and ammunition in child’s bedroom
Ellenton man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison for defrauding bank

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Employers added 467,000 jobs in January despite omicron
SRQ Airport Police Chief under investigation.
Winter weather across U.S. affecting flights at SRQ
Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Cooler air about to move in for the weekend