Booker High School welcomes Scottie Littles as new head football coach

Littles is charged with revamping the Tornadoes football team coming after a dismal losing...
By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Booker High School is saying hello to a new face.

The school is welcoming Scottie Littles, its new head football coach.

This comes after a rough season for the Tornadoes football program. In the 2021-2022 season, the team only won a single game out of eight.

Littles believes he can help turn it around. He’s led high school football programs in Suffolk, Virginia, as well as Wellington, Florida. In the six seasons he’s coached, he led teams to three district titles along with two regional final appearances. Overall, he has a 54-19 record.

The new coach is enthusiastic about taking on the Tornadoes. He said he sees potential in the team.

First, he’ll focus on building strong relationships with the team.

”We want to inject some of the energy and just love them hard and let them know, like listen. Booker High School can be a special place, but it ain’t because of me,” Littles said. “It’s because of you. And if you choose to make it special, it’ll be special.”

Littles plans to work with the Tornadoes for years to come.

