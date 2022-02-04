2 accidents being investigated in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two accidents are being investigated in Palmetto on Thursday night.

The first accident happened near 204 10th St. W. There is no information confirmed on this accident, but the scene was still active as of 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The second accident happened in the 3200 block of U.S. 41. When an ABC7 crew arrived on the scene, they found a car that had flipped into an embankment near a wooded area. There were no other details given.

This is a developing story. As soon as more details are released, we will update this story.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.