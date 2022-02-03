Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
West Manatee Fire responds to boat fire in Cortez

West Manatee Fire fights flames on a boat.
West Manatee Fire fights flames on a boat.(WMFD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 36-foot-boat caught fire overnight in Parrot Cove Marina in Cortez.

West Manatee Fire District managed to extinguish the blaze. They confirmed that there were people on board the boat who live there, but they were able to escape without injury.

The cause is unknown, but officials are investigating. The firefighters ran into an issue with the distance between the fire hydrant from the marina. This is an issue in some Manatee County neighborhoods, officials tell ABC7.

