Weak cold front to bring a chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Forget about Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication we are going to see spring like conditions here with temperatures soaring into the low 80s and upper 70s near the beaches. There will be plenty of sunshine as well. If this is what 6 more weeks of winter is going to be like then I’m all for it.

It will be a warm start on Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s around 8 a.m. and then quickly warm well above average by early afternoon. Friday looks to be nice and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies and no mention of rain.

Late Friday we will begin to see an increase in cloudiness with a chance for a few showers early Saturday morning. Now this front will lose a lot of its strength as it gets close to our area Saturday morning. We should see variable cloudiness on Saturday there will be some peaks of sunshine but with the front hanging overhead we will see a good deal of clouds at times. There will be a few scattered showers at anytime during the day as the cold front pulls up stationary. The rain chance is at 30% for a few scattered showers.

Expect some clouds and a few showers this weekend (WWSB)

Sunday look for lows in the mid to upper 50s and then things warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s. There is a 20% chance for a few showers on Sunday as well along with a mix of sun and clouds at times. Expect more clouds than sun. It will be windy on Sunday with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s . There is also a small chance for a few showers throughout the day.

Next week will be much cooler (wwsb)

Tuesday another cold front will move through as an area of low pressure develops over the SW Atlantic. This front will bring some clouds along with cooler weather with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be cloudy once again with highs in the mid 60s and a slight chance for showers as the front gets hung up over the top of us.

