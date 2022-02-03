Advertise With Us
SRQ reporting flight cancellations, delays as winter storms hit the U.S.

Busy Memorial Day weekend at SRQ.
Busy Memorial Day weekend at SRQ.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10:30 a.m., Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting two cancelled arrivals and four delayed arrivals and two cancelled departures to towns in Ohio.

When severe weather hits the rest of the U.S., it’s always a good idea to check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.

You can always check your flight status at SRQ by clicking here.

