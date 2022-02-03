Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Search warrant uncovers fentanyl and ammunition in child’s bedroom

Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A search warrant has uncovered fentanyl and ammunition in a child’s bedroom in Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Early on Thursday, members of the Narcotics Unit with help from SWAT executed a search warrant at a home in the 18000 block of Eblis Avenue. The residents were targets of a previous search warrant back in May of 2021.

They are well-known by the Narcotics unit and have been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Orlick and 36-year-old Brandon Tuft. In May, they were arrested on several charges, including trafficking fentanyl and child neglect.

After clearing the scene on Thursday, detectives found fentanyl, methamphetamine, broken pipes, plastic baggies, used needles, and other items used to inject narcotics. Detectives also found small baggies with fentanyl residue and ammunition on the floor of a child’s bedroom.

“Drug activity is not only dangerous and completely illegal but also a nuisance to the community,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell. “If you are dealing with a similar situation in your neighborhood, I implore you to contact us immediately.”

Orlick and Tuft were arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail on a total of seven charges. Tuft is being held without bond.

Tuft has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrant for pretrial violation. Orlick has been charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and violation of probation.

Deputies were also called to the residence in relation to an overdose in January.

Anonymous tips about dealers or drug use in your area can be submitted through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mobile app or by phone at 941-639-0013.

