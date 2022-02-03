Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Say ‘I do’ again! Couples can get married again on Sarasota County beaches for Valentine’s Day

GF Default - Siesta Key Beach waves
GF Default - Siesta Key Beach waves
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The popular Say ‘I Do’ Again vow renewal event returns to Sarasota County area beaches 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources (PRNR) has hosted this Valentine’s Day sunset ceremony for more than three decades.

Couples can register for a non-denominational vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Judge Riva at Siesta Beach and Judge Ruhl at Nokomis Beach.

Before the ceremony there will be light refreshments, music, and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.

“Sharing a gorgeous sunset on our beautiful beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day,” said PRNR Program Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich.

On-site registration opens at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony commencing promptly at 6 p.m.

Register online or by phone at 941-861-7275 by Feb. 7. The cost is $15 per couple. Registration will also be available the day of the event while supplies last for $25 per couple, credit card only.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Jena Marie Greco
Second person arrested in jail contraband scheme
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
Crash on Manatee Ave at 43rd Street W
First Alert Traffic: Crash cleared on Manatee Avenue at 43rd Street W
Allegiant announces new nonstop route to Texas from SRQ

Latest News

Morgan Bright
Charlotte County woman faces animal cruelty charges
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday February 3
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday February 3
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
A cold front will make a weekend appearance on the Suncoast
Sen. Lauren Book, left, whispers to Sen. Janet Cruz as she buries her face in her hands after...
Florida GOP rejects rape exception in 15-week abortion ban