Say ‘I do’ again! Couples can get married again on Sarasota County beaches for Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The popular Say ‘I Do’ Again vow renewal event returns to Sarasota County area beaches 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources (PRNR) has hosted this Valentine’s Day sunset ceremony for more than three decades.

Couples can register for a non-denominational vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Judge Riva at Siesta Beach and Judge Ruhl at Nokomis Beach.

Before the ceremony there will be light refreshments, music, and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.

“Sharing a gorgeous sunset on our beautiful beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day,” said PRNR Program Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich.

On-site registration opens at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony commencing promptly at 6 p.m.

Register online or by phone at 941-861-7275 by Feb. 7. The cost is $15 per couple. Registration will also be available the day of the event while supplies last for $25 per couple, credit card only.

