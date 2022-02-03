Porch pirate caught on camera in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater police are looking for a porch pirate -- who even dresses the part -- who recently stole a package from a home.

Doorbell video caught the suspect, who bears more than a slight resemblance to Capt. Jack Sparrow, taking the package from a home just minutes after the delivery truck dropped it off.

If you know who this prowling privateer is, call Clearwater Police detectives at 727-562-4242.

The @amazon package was just delivered at this residence on Hercules Avenue and in swoops Captain Jack Sparrow - or a reasonable facsimile - to do some pilfering and plundering. If you recognize this scallywag, call our detectives at 727-562-4242. pic.twitter.com/H1DPIa7MIT — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) February 3, 2022

