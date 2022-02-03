Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Porch pirate caught on camera in Clearwater

A porch pirate is caught on camera
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater police are looking for a porch pirate -- who even dresses the part -- who recently stole a package from a home.

Doorbell video caught the suspect, who bears more than a slight resemblance to Capt. Jack Sparrow, taking the package from a home just minutes after the delivery truck dropped it off.

If you know who this prowling privateer is, call Clearwater Police detectives at 727-562-4242.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Jena Marie Greco
Second person arrested in jail contraband scheme
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
Crash on Manatee Ave at 43rd Street W
First Alert Traffic: Crash cleared on Manatee Avenue at 43rd Street W
Allegiant announces new nonstop route to Texas from SRQ

Latest News

Florida man gets 16 years for spreading terrorist propaganda
North Port unable to mail utility bills, city says
Busy Memorial Day weekend at SRQ.
SRQ reporting flight cancellations, delays as winter storms hit the U.S.
GF Default - Siesta Key Beach waves
Say ‘I do’ again! Couples can renew vows on Sarasota beaches for Valentine’s Day