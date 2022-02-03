Advertise With Us
Officials identify body found in Port Charlotte community

Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.
Unidentified body found in Maria Manor community.(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County officials have identified the individual found deceased Wednesday in a Port Charlotte community.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, maintenance crew members at the Maria Manor community noticed a foul smell while doing yard work.

After walking around, they found a body just behind the community entrance wall around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The crew then called the sheriff’s office.

The individual has been identified as 59-year-old James M. Gunter. Next of kin has been notified. Officials are awaiting autopsy results to confirm cause of death.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says that the individual was known to be a part of the local homeless community.

UPDATE- February 3, 2022: The victim has been identified as 59-year-old James M. Gunter. The next of kin has been...

Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

