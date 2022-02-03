Officials identify body found in Port Charlotte community

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County officials have identified the individual found deceased Wednesday in a Port Charlotte community.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, maintenance crew members at the Maria Manor community noticed a foul smell while doing yard work.

After walking around, they found a body just behind the community entrance wall around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The crew then called the sheriff’s office.

The individual has been identified as 59-year-old James M. Gunter. Next of kin has been notified. Officials are awaiting autopsy results to confirm cause of death.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says that the individual was known to be a part of the local homeless community.

UPDATE- February 3, 2022: The victim has been identified as 59-year-old James M. Gunter. The next of kin has been... Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.