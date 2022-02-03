Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port unable to mail utility bills, city says

(Pexels.com)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is still dealing with an apparent computer hacking attempt earlier this month, telling residents it is unable to send bills by mail.

According to the North Port Sun, the city is notifying customers to make payments in person, online or by phone, due a “computer security incident.”

Last month, after the hack attempt was discovered, the city cut off public access to online systems and use alternate phone numbers. It authorized hiring outside experts to address what looked like an unauthorized breach of its internal technology infrastructure.

Those contractors and staff worked to restore the system, but issues remain.

Police and fire work on systems separate from City Hall so that emergency services continued without interruption.

Just who attacked North Port, and how such malware or other intrusions were introduced, remains unsolved.

There was no indication North Port was responding to a ransomware attack, in which cybercriminals infiltrate and freeze anything from electric grids to personal data, demanding a ransom to unlock that threat. Billions in ransomware had reportedly been paid in such recent attacks, according to media accounts.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Jena Marie Greco
Second person arrested in jail contraband scheme
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
Crash on Manatee Ave at 43rd Street W
First Alert Traffic: Crash cleared on Manatee Avenue at 43rd Street W
Allegiant announces new nonstop route to Texas from SRQ

Latest News

This jack Sparrow wannabe was seen stealing a package from a porch in Clearwater.
Porch pirate caught on camera in Clearwater
Florida man gets 16 years for spreading terrorist propaganda
Busy Memorial Day weekend at SRQ.
SRQ reporting flight cancellations, delays as winter storms hit the U.S.
GF Default - Siesta Key Beach waves
Say ‘I do’ again! Couples can renew vows on Sarasota beaches for Valentine’s Day