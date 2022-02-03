North Port unable to mail utility bills, city says

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is still dealing with an apparent computer hacking attempt earlier this month, telling residents it is unable to send bills by mail.

According to the North Port Sun, the city is notifying customers to make payments in person, online or by phone, due a “computer security incident.”

Last month, after the hack attempt was discovered, the city cut off public access to online systems and use alternate phone numbers. It authorized hiring outside experts to address what looked like an unauthorized breach of its internal technology infrastructure.

Those contractors and staff worked to restore the system, but issues remain.

Police and fire work on systems separate from City Hall so that emergency services continued without interruption.

Just who attacked North Port, and how such malware or other intrusions were introduced, remains unsolved.

There was no indication North Port was responding to a ransomware attack, in which cybercriminals infiltrate and freeze anything from electric grids to personal data, demanding a ransom to unlock that threat. Billions in ransomware had reportedly been paid in such recent attacks, according to media accounts.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.