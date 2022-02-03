Hospital and assisted living facility to be built in Parrish, community has experienced enormous growth

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Right now the land at Moccasin Wallow Road and Fort Hamer Road in Parrish sits very quiet, but all that will be changing in the near future. A hospital, assisted living facility and retail space will sit on those 50 acres.

“It’s really important because if you look at it, the hospitals that are closest are a good 30 minutes away without traffic,” said Gretchen Fowler, President of the Parrish Civic Association.

The hospital and other facilities will be built in the North River Ranch section of Parrish. It’s an area that has experienced a population boom in recent years. More than 25,000 homes are expected to be built in this area in the coming years. John Neal, President of Neal Land and Neighborhoods says the time is right for a state of the art hospital at this location.

“We’ll have an emergency room, intensive care unit, time makes the difference,” said Neal. “Of course, time is the most important, but it’s also important for people to have access to medical care, so they can take care of themselves before they need an emergency room.”

Fowler and other Parrish residents say this is something very positive to come out of all this growth and development.

“The developments are coming, it’s here, it’s already happening,” said Fowler. “Best thing we can do is make it as safe as possible for the people that are here and the most comfortable, so if we can get a hospital at this location, medical offices, that would be really helpful.”

The facility will feature up to 200 hospital beds. The name of who will be running the hospital has yet to be released, but ABC 7 is being told it’s one of the nation’s leading health care companies.

“Hospitals are considered often times a jewel in the crown of a community,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, Professor of Public Health at USF. “And as long as they are able to provide competent, accessible, quality care and demonstrate they’re doing a service to the community.”

Neal says that between the zoning and everything else, it could still take at least another two years for this hospital to be built and open.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.