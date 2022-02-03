Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida man gets 16 years for spreading terrorist propaganda

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for distributing Islamic terrorist propaganda videos online.

Jonathan Guerra Blanco, a Cuban-born naturalized U.S. citizen, was sentenced last Friday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court documents, federal investigators learned in 2019 that Guerra Blanco was following instructions the Islamic State terrorist group had widely distributed, directing adherents to publish propaganda, raise funds, recruit members and justify attacks on the United States. Guerra Blanco translated the group’s materials into Spanish for his target audience, prosecutors said.

Guerra Blanco also produced videos that he intended to use to recruit Spanish speakers to the Islamic State’s cause and to terrorize citizens of Spain, officials said. Many of the videos glorified the terrorist group’s violence and called for attacks on Spanish authorities, investigators said.

