Ellenton man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison for defrauding bank

TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - An Ellenton man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for defrauding a bank of $20 million.

According to the Department of Justice, Loyd Tomlinson II, 58, has been sentenced to six years and six months. As part of his sentence, the court also entered a money judgment in the amount of $240,000, the proceeds of the wire fraud.

Tomlinson had pleaded guilty on Sept. 28, 2021. According to court documents, Tomlinson II and his father, Loyd Tomlinson Sr., owned and operated LTA International Global Services LLC, a distribution company.

In or around 2015, LTA started to have financial problems. In 2016, Tomlinson II and his father made a plan to fabricate documents and records to raise money from investors and financial institutions in hopes of salvaging the business.

Tomlinson II and others created fake bank statements, inflated sales, accounts receivable, and inventory documents. They also borrowed money from private investors - who were often also provided fake documents - as off-the-book loans. They used other entities as possible alter egos to raise money or divert sales off the books and concealed from others the facts about LTA’s financial state. That is all according to the Department of Justice.

Based on the false statements and representations, in or around July 2019, a financial institution made a loan to LTA for approximately $20.6 million, which was not recovered.

Tomlinson Sr. pleaded guilty for his involvement in the scheme on Aug. 5, 2021. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

