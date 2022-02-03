Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A cold front will make a weekend appearance on the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In advance of the next approaching cold front, our weather will remain warm with above-average high temperatures. Our winds will be directed out of the southeast and eventually southwest and be breezy and even gusty. Humidity will rise on Friday as moisture is transported from the Gulf waters.

As Friday night winds shift southwest, our temperatures will drop slightly as winds blow over cooler Gulf waters. We will be watching for the development of fog as that happens, though most of the fog risk is to our north. Overnight Friday into Saturday our rain chance will develop and continue into Saturday. Rain will be on the light and scattered side.

Best rain chances will come Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Winds will shift northwest and slightly cooler air will filter in and low temperatures about 5 to 8 degrees. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy but the front will have progressed far enough south that our rain chances will diminish.

A second push of cooler air will move in on Tuesday and drop the high temperature from the 70s into the upper 60s. Lows will fall back into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An infant died and his mother was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in Osprey.
Infant killed in early morning crash on State Road 681
Jena Marie Greco
Second person arrested in jail contraband scheme
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
Crash on Manatee Ave at 43rd Street W
First Alert Traffic: Crash cleared on Manatee Avenue at 43rd Street W
Allegiant announces new nonstop route to Texas from SRQ

Latest News

Sen. Lauren Book, left, whispers to Sen. Janet Cruz as she buries her face in her hands after...
Florida GOP rejects rape exception in 15-week abortion ban
cars
Car prices skyrocketing
parrish
Hospital planned for Parrish
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 2, 2022