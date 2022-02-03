A cold front will make a weekend appearance on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In advance of the next approaching cold front, our weather will remain warm with above-average high temperatures. Our winds will be directed out of the southeast and eventually southwest and be breezy and even gusty. Humidity will rise on Friday as moisture is transported from the Gulf waters.

As Friday night winds shift southwest, our temperatures will drop slightly as winds blow over cooler Gulf waters. We will be watching for the development of fog as that happens, though most of the fog risk is to our north. Overnight Friday into Saturday our rain chance will develop and continue into Saturday. Rain will be on the light and scattered side.

Best rain chances will come Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Winds will shift northwest and slightly cooler air will filter in and low temperatures about 5 to 8 degrees. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy but the front will have progressed far enough south that our rain chances will diminish.

A second push of cooler air will move in on Tuesday and drop the high temperature from the 70s into the upper 60s. Lows will fall back into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.